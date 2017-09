Giants' Beckham limited, but increasing practice workload

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. speaks with reporters in the locker room at NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. Beckham, who has not practiced since spraining his ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21, took the next step in his recovery from a sprained left ankle by participating in the individual segment of practice. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is doing a little more at practice and apparently getting closer to playing on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Friday that Beckham responded well Thursday to his first practice in more than three weeks, but the three-time Pro Bowler was still listed as limited for the workout.

"Got a little more today," McAdoo said about the 24-year-old's practice on Friday.

Beckham has not played in a game since injuring his left ankle on Aug. 21 in a preseason game. He missed the season opener against Dallas.

Right tackle Bobby Hart was limited at practice Friday with a sprained right ankle. He did not practice Thursday.

Linebacker Keenan Robinson, who missed the opener with a concussion, remains in the protocol. He was at practice Friday but he could not have contact.

