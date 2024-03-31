How do giant turbines travel on rural roads?

They have become a familiar and striking sight on the Scottish Borders landscape over the past few months.

Giant turbine blades are being slowly transported through the region to the Pines Burn wind farm about five miles (8km) south of Hawick.

In order to shorten the length of the load, special blade lifters are used for the final stretch of their journey from St Boswells to the construction site.

However, their voyage has hit a string of problems as they tackle rural roads and the vagaries of the Scottish winter.

The 65m (210ft) turbine blades land in Scotland at Rosyth and make the first part of their journey by more standard carriers.

They then switch to the lifters which tilt them at an angle in order to cope with the roads which lie ahead.

Energiekontor, which is behind the scheme, has a dedicated website in place and Facebook page to warn residents about the movements.

Nonetheless, their slow progress - and sometimes no progress at all - has caused frustration with many people in the area.

It has not always gone smoothly since deliveries started in November.

Map

Blown off course

One of the biggest issues for the turbines has been the weather and, more specifically, the wind.

By late March, high winds - either actual or forecast - had caused the cancellation of the blade movement on nearly 30 occasions.

Poor weather has also been cited a number of times for transport having to be stopped.

Reduced daylight in winter, low visibility due to fog and a "strong chance of snow" have also halted their progress.

Under attack

The most serious issues hit the project in mid-November not long after had started.

Vandals attacked the blade lifter while it was parked in a layby just off the A7 south of Selkirk.

Police said about 20 tyres had been damaged in the incident some time between 12 and 14 November.

It was estimated that it would cost about £20,000 to repair and the vehicle was kept off the road for some time.

More issues

In mid-December "emergency repairs" to the route and poor weather meant all deliveries had to be cancelled.

More recently, a blade lifter breakdown on 14 March on the A699 also affected the project.

It was sidelined for a few hours waiting for the part for repair to arrive and led to the closure of one lane on the road.

Police were at the scene to manage traffic getting past the stranded truck.

Company response

Energiekontor has not responded to offers to speak about the project but does post regular updates on its website and Facebook page.

It admitted there would "undoubtedly be some disruption to travel arrangements" but it would work to keep them to an "absolute minimum".

It said that after coming off ships at Rosyth the road was the "only realistic option" for delivering the turbine components due to their size, shape and weight.

All timings have been agreed with the police to minimise disruption and all abnormal loads have a police escort to manage traffic.

Public response

The problems have been greeted with a mix of consternation and comprehension.

One comment on the Pines Burn Facebook page described the difficulties being encountered as "a joke" and a "logistical nightmare" for everyone nearby.

Others have been more understanding and accept that moving such a "huge item" presents a unique set of difficulties.

Whatever their view, they are likely to face delays for some time to come as the remaining blades make their way through the scenic Borders countryside.

