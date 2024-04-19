Giant Publix shopping cart spotted driving on Brevard's streets. See it here

Did you see that?

A giant — we’re talking massive — Publix shopping cart was seen driving through the streets of Viera on Wednesday and Thursday.

The oversized buggy was cruising the town to promote the grocery chain’s latest store opening in Brevard County. Publix at Addison Center, 7655 Stadium Parkway, opened its doors Thursday.

Onlookers gawked and flooded social media with images and videos of this unusual sight driving on the street and even through some neighborhoods. It sent residents doing a double take, questioning what they were seeing and wondering just how many Pub subs they could fit in that ginormous cart.

Who made the giant Publix shopping cart seen driving around Viera?

This giant Publix shopping cart was seen cruising the streets of Viera on April 18 in honor of the opening of the area's newest grocery store.

Total Precision Fabworx, a relatively new Clearwater-based company made the oversized cart. Mike Dunlap, owner of the company, built the mammoth cart with his business partner.

“It took about three months for two guys to build it in a two-car garage, stretched every square inch out of the space we had to offer for this one,” Dunlap said.

What is the size of the giant Publix shopping cart?

The cart stands 11’9” tall.

Dunlap estimated the cart was about 14’ long and a little more than 7.5’ at its widest point. He said the cart hasn't officially been weighed, but he believes it to be about 2,000 pounds.

How was the giant Publix shopping cart made?

It started out as a Volkswagon Sand Rail, which is a vehicle stripped down to the barest essentials. It consists of a tube frame, an engine and transmission, front and rear suspension, wheels and tires, brakes, seats and steering.

A good amount of welding took place to construct the actual cart. It looks just like the ones available to shoppers at the front of Publix stores.

The giant cart is made up of a black frame, a seat upfront for a super, super large child to sit, a green bar to push the cart and even ads on the front and sides of the buggy.

It’s designed to go no more than 45 mph, which means you won’t see the giant Publix cart cruising down Interstate 95.

When was the giant Publix shopping cart first used?

The cart made its debut in November at the Publix corporate offices in Lakeland. According to social media, it started attending grand openings in January.

A spokeswoman for Publix said it’s used at “some” grand openings to spread awareness to the community about new stores.

Guess that means a new Publix opened in Brevard County

Good guess.

The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened Thursday, has all the departments Publix customers know and love including a full-service bakery, deli, produce and pharmacy.

It’s a two-story design where the second floor has an eating area that overlooks the first floor. There’s also an outdoor are with tables.

This same design is already in place at the Lake Washington Publix, located at 3200 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne.

The giant Publix cart was only here to help celebrate the grand opening.

It’s since left town, but no word if it bumped into any cars in the parking lot.

This giant Publix shopping cart was in Brevard this week to promote the opening of the new Viera store.

Spitzer is a Trending Reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Giant Publix shopping cart shocks onlookers with drive through Brevard