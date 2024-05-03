‘A giant of a man’: WT announces Paul Engler’s death

WT is mourning a “giant.”

Dr. Paul Engler, a longtime philanthropist, businessman and the 2019 Amarillo-Globe-News Man of the Year, died Friday. He was 94.

West Texas A&M University confirmed his death in a statement Friday.

“The WT community is grieved by the death of Dr. Paul Engler. Paul was a giant of a man,” the statement reads. “His remarkable life and career transformed Texas and the world — and West Texas A&M University. When the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation decided to donate $1 million a year for at least 80 years to WT, it set a remarkable example for others who now look at WT in a new light. Mr. Engler’s gift laid the groundwork for WT’s historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. In recognition of his foundation’s extraordinary gift, two colleges now bear his name: the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. Paul saw the importance of WT for the students, families and communities of the Panhandle, region, state, nation and, from here, the world.”

Dr. Paul Engler, second from left, joins West Texas A&M University school officials including Dr. Kevin Pond, Dean of Paul Engler College of Agriculture & Natural Sciences, WT President Walter Wendler, and Dr Amjat Abullat, Dean of the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business, at the yearly presentation of a disbursement for $1 million, with half going to the agriculture school and half to the business school.

Engler, whose foundation is named after him and his wife Virginia, has supported many entities, including the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and many others across the Texas Panhandle.

The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences were named in his honor due to his contributions to WT.

Beth Duke and Paul Engler were the 2019 honorees of the Woman and Man of the Year awards by AGN Media.

As quoted in the 2019 Globe-News Man of the Year story, "In an endeavor Engler launched with partner Tom Dittmer in 1975, Cactus Feeders was founded with the vision of feeding cattle on a large scale in the Texas Panhandle, officials said, noting the initiative reversed the trend of shipping raw materials, namely grain and homegrown beef, out of the state. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in operational efficiency, research and safety standards, officials said."

Mr. Paul F. Engler receives an honorary Ph.D. in business administration and agriculture from both colleges that bear his name during the West Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies Saturday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

Engler was given honorary degrees from WT in May 2022, a honorary Ph.D. in business administration and agriculture from both colleges that bear his name. At the time of the commencement ceremony, Engler said: "I have traveled many miles during my 75-year active participation in the business world. Some of these miles were easy and came quickly while some of them were exceedingly difficult, and these difficult miles were without question the great teachers of my life. As a result, I would like everyone to know that I appreciate the opportunities that God and the business world have provided me over the years. Thank you again for this amazing honor you have bestowed on me.”

During his annual $1 million disbursement ceremony held at WT in September 2023, Engler said: “Actually I was born, raised and educated in Nebraska. I came down here in 1960 to what has always been known as the first commercial feed yard in the state. When funds became available, I made a gift to the University of Nebraska, slightly over $20 million to set up an entrepreneur program there, which they did. They were in the eleventh year of that program, and it was extremely successful. I actually came to Hereford when I first arrived."

