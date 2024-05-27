Giant limits bag size for customers at some stores due to shoplifting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Giant Food said “unprecedented levels of product theft” prompted the grocery store chain to implement bag restrictions for people shopping at some of its stores.

Several people began discussing the policy change on Reddit after they encountered signs informing them of the limits placed on the bags that they can bring into the store. The signs, which greet people at the entrances of the locations affected, let shoppers know that bags that are larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ are “prohibited.” The signs include a picture of a variety of bags, including backpacks and duffel bags.

In some cases, people said they had to leave their bags at the front of the store if they wanted to shop. Others said they were turned away because the bags they carried exceeded the limitations.

The policy went into effect on May 23.

In a statement, a spokesman for Giant Food said, among other things, the theft stores across the area are experiencing impacts everyone:

Giant Food initiated a new policy at select stores that are experiencing high shrink to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that have become unsustainable for our business. Starting May 23rd, customers cannot bring suitcases, duffel bags, or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” while shopping in these stores. The retail theft we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects everyone. It limits product availability, creates a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, puts our associates and customers in harm’s way. We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously. The tactics we deploy are only one of the solutions to our problem. Still, we continue to invest in improving safety for our associates and customers and reducing theft. At Giant Food, the well-being of our community, customers, and associates is paramount. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together to create a more secure shopping environment for everyone. Giant Food spokesman

Implementation of the bag policy comes after Giant Food took other steps at its stores to address the increase in thefts.

Other supermarket chains made changes to the way they do business in order to curb shoplifting. Harris Teeter, for instance, began requiring customers at some stores to show their receipts before exiting. Safeway began installing gates at some store entrances and requiring customers to scan their receipts at exit gates in order for the barriers to open.

