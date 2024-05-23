Giant ‘dancing’ bird spotted more and more in Ohio

(WJW) – Giant ‘dancing’ birds are appearing more and more in Ohio.

Last year, wildlife experts reported sightings of the sandhill crane, once completely gone from Ohio, were on the rise. Now, the latest volunteer count from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources shows a 15% increase in sightings compared to 2023.

The ODNR said the increase is likely due to a growing breeding population of sandhill cranes, as well as greater survey efforts.

Breeding activity for this prehistoric bird species usually takes place in April and May.

ODNR explains an integral part of their courtship is a “tendency to dance.”

One FOX 8 viewer from Amherst caught the ‘dance of the sandhill’ crane on video last summer. In the video, the birds that stand almost three feet tall can be seen on a grassy lawn with one squawking, leaping, and flapping its wings.

But, it’s not just during the mating season you may spot a sandhill crane doing its dance. According to experts, the bird can be seen dancing any time of the year although they’re not sure why.

“The dance of the sandhill crane includes many quick steps around each other, wings half spread with an occasional leap into the air up to eight feet off the ground. Part of this ceremony includes bowing toward one another,” explains ODNR on its website.

The giant bird’s wingspan typically ranges between 6 to 7 feet, according to wildlife officials.

According to the ODNR, the sandhill crane is considered an endangered species in Ohio and over the past few years, volunteers have set out to help wildlife officials track its status.

This April, volunteer observers reported 412 sandhill crane sightings with the majority spotted in these five counties:

Wayne: 106

Lucas: 56

Geauga: 48

Holmes: 28

Richland: 27

You are most likely to spot a sandhill crane in wetland areas. ODNR reports that Killbuck Marsh and Funk Bottoms wildlife areas in Wayne County are prime breeding areas for sandhills.

Learn more about the migratory bird, here.

