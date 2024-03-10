Giakoumakis hat trick highlights Atlanta's 4-1 victory over New England in MLS

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored three goals in a 19-minute stretch of the second half and Atlanta United routed the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night in the MLS home opener for the Five Stripes.

Giakoumakis, the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year, scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute and added a beautiful header at 60 minutes and finished the hat trick with a left-footed shot from a sharp angle at the left side of the box in the 74th minute for a 4-0 lead.

Thiago Almada opened the scoring on a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after New England goalie Henrich Ravas was called for a foul.

New England had been riding high throughout the week after signing 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil to an extension that will keep him with the team through 2026 and winning their most recent Champions Cup match 4-0 over LDA Alajuelense on Wednesday.

Gil scored in the 83rd minute to cap the scoring.

Brad Guzan had three saves on four shots on goal for Atlanta (1-1). Ravas stopped five of nine shots for New England (0-3).

