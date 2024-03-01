Ghost gun parts seized at Massena Port of Entry

Mar. 1—MASSENA — A traveler faces felony charges of criminal possession of an undetectable firearm after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Massena Port of Entry found 3D printed gun parts when the individual attempted to return to the United States Thursday night.

A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a 21-year-old male who they did not identify. They said the individual presented a Native Tribal document as proof of identify and was referred for a secondary inspection. They said, after the individual exited the vehicle, officers found a 3D printed lower receiver of a handgun. A subsequent personal search of the passenger led to the discovery of three metal pieces that fit into the receiver.

The individual was taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm parts and subject were turned over to state police to face felony charges of criminal possession of an undetectable firearm.

"Our CBP Officers screen all travelers entering the United States and continue to get outstanding results from our collaboration with local law enforcement," Port Director Robert Dwyer said in a statement. "This encounter highlights removing key components from a potential 'ghost gun' and is another example of how our combined services are keeping our community safe."