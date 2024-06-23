Ghost candidates steal the right to vote from thousands of our neighbors | Guestview

As qualifying week comes to a close on the election calendar, Escambia County once again wears its shame on its collar, with a long-standing election interference practice that denies a voice to more than half of the electorate. In fairness to Escambia County, "closing the primary" by inserting a “ghost candidate” is a favored tactic of both parties throughout Florida, so we aren’t alone in the shame of this practice.

Florida's election law calls for closed primaries, meaning only registered members of a party can vote in the primary. However, if there is no candidate in the opposing primary, no unaffiliated candidate and no write-in candidate, the primary is “open,” which allows all registered voters to cast a ballot in the primary. This makes sense, as the absence of a competitor in the general election makes the primary the de facto general election.

On the surface it seems like a good balance of equities, except that the legislature left an intentional loophole to allow the parties to pervert the law. Every district in Escambia County is securely red or blue, when in fact the people in those districts are wonderfully diverse in their political thought. However, on election day, we are forced to choose between two (or fewer) choices…this serves the parties at great cost to the citizens and the community.

When an incumbent has governed in a way that he can expect a lot of opposition votes from the center or the other party, it serves him well to close the primary by getting a supporter to file as an NPA or write-in. Historically, it has always been a little shady-looking, but difficult for the average citizen to put his or her finger on. Over time, the partisans have gotten more and more blatant, with this year perhaps being the most blatant of all.

Last week, with the stroke of a pen at the Supervisor of Elections office, a 24-year-old registered Republican entered the District 1 Commissioner race as a write-in, effectively denying the right to cast a meaningful vote to over 22,000 registered voters in District 1. Perhaps this young man is sincere in his desire to improve our county, and perhaps during his campaign I will be forced to eat crow. When he registered, Mr. Aulger gave his parents’ address as his home address. His mother’s voice greets the caller on a voice mail when a potential voter calls his campaign number. His father donated money to Jeff Bergosh as recently as a year ago for the same office for which we are now expected to believe he is an honest contender. I sincerely hope I am wrong about Mr. Aulger’s intent and motivation, but the pattern of facts means that he is going to have a hard journey to convince the electorate that he is anything but a spoiler candidate.

Because both major parties use this tactic to lock in their respective strongholds, it is unlikely that we will see any meaningful change to the rules coming from Tallahassee. That leaves it on us, the citizens, to raise the cost of this practice through research and public shaming. We owe no measure of grace to a person who would steal the right to vote from thousands of our neighbors, nor to the candidate that benefits from the action.

Doug Underhill is a retired Navy Information Warfare Commander and retired District 2 County Commissioner.

