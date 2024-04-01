‘Ghost bike’ honors Portlander killed in hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of cyclists gathered in Portland to honor the memory of David Bentley in what they said was a call to action to make streets safer for everyone.

Bentley, 48, died February 25 in a 3 a.m. hit-and-run crash near SE Belmont and MLK Jr. Boulevard at a homeless camp. Investigators think it was likely intentional.

On Saturday, a memorial bike ride began at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and ended at the crash site in the Buckman neighborhood. BikeLoud PDX installed a “ghost bike” at the site.

Hami Ramani stands at a memorial sign where David Bentley was killed in a hit-and-run in Portland, March 30, 2024 (Sarah Risser)

A ghost bike was placed in honor of David Bentley, who died in a hit-and-run in Portland, March 30, 2024 (Sarah Risser)

The mother of David Bentley, Theresa Fletcher, speaks at the installation of a ghost bike at the spot where he died in a hit-and-run, March 30, 2024 (Sarah Risser)

A picture of David Bentley adorns the ghost bike installed at the spot where he died in a hit-and-run in Portland, March 31, 2024 (KOIN)

Clair Vlach with Oregon Walks said “it was important to memorialize” Bentley’s life. “If we make our streets more safe for the most vulnerable among us, the homeless people, then their streets will be safer for everyone, us included.”

She said it’s a call to action to make the streets safer for all. “A car is no less of a weapon than a gun.”

The case

The suspect in Bentley’s death, 22-year-old Shane McKeever, is expected to be indicted on Tuesday.

A Portland police affidavit says multiple witnesses saw the suspect, Shane McKeever argue with the people living at a homeless camp at Southeast Belmont Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

One witness told police his friend heard McKeever say he threatened to run over the camp.

Later that day, a friend of the victim, David Bentley, was talking to him at the camp and said the vehicle McKeever was driving hit his friend at 40-50 miles per hour, and didn’t stop after dragging the victim and running over his belongings.

Then, the friend said McKeever did a 180 and tried to run them over, too but he managed to jump out of the way.

Theresa Fletcher said she spoke with her son, David Bentley, a day before he was killed by a car in what Portland police say may be an intentional act.

Now, she said she feels like she’s living in a nightmare.

“He’s a very good son, he was my best friend,” Fletcher told KOIN 6 News on March 3. “I don’t have any friends left. My best friend’s been taken from me.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

