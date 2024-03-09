Ghost bike dedication honors man killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The family of 60-year-old Chris Williams Sr. gathered along Alvar Street and Abundance Street with bike advocates to dedicate a “ghost bike” near the spot where he was killed.

“Nobody should be going through this at all,” said Executive Director of Bike Easy Allene La Spina.

“That was my brother, we love him to death. He was only trying to get home, we just want answers,” said the victim’s sister, Tiffany Goins.

NOPD releases body cam footage of January officer-involved shooting

La Spina explains how it gives the victim’s family a chance to honor and remember their loved one.

“To allow people to leave messages for folks. We see this as a space to leave closure and healing for something that was so catastrophic came out of the blue and affected so many people’s lives. It’s a good space for people to heal,” said La Spina.

New Orleans Police Department officers describe the vehicle as a Kia Optima. Johnson’s family is calling for someone to come forward.

“We just are asking for answers, if anybody can come forward and give us anything to have some type of lead for the police, we would truly appreciate it,” said Goins.

“He was a good person., he has a beautiful family and everything. It’s hard, whoever you are. It’s hard,” said the victim’s friend Cheryl Richardson.

La Spina hopes this is eye-opening to our leaders that bike lanes and signs need to be enforced more.

“I think that changes are pretty slow, they are not coming fast enough. We’ve had four hit-n-runs in the last four weeks alone involving people walking and people biking. That means people are not being held accountable for their actions,” said La Spina.

NOPD urges anyone with information on the hit and run to call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.