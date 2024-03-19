Ghislaine Maxwell moves to upgraded dorm in Tallahassee federal prison, news report says

Ghislaine Maxwell earned herself a spot in the Florida Correctional Institution-Tallahassee's "honor dorm" for being on her best behavior while her lawyers try to get her out of the prison altogether, according to a recent news report.

An anonymous prison source told the Daily Mail that Maxwell, an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, was moved to the prison's cushier living quarters that are reserved for 30 to 40 of the best-behaved inmates, and because there are so few occupants, she is almost guaranteed her own room with more storage.

"Everything is well-ordered, there's less problems, less drama, fights are unheard of," the source told the Daily Mail. "Everyone gets along because they are so happy to be there."

A photographer staked outside the women's prison for the Daily Mail captured a photo of Maxwell while she was standing outside in the prison's recreation yard, which was also included in the news report.

Maxwell was transferred to Florida’s federal prison in July 2022 to serve her 20-year sentence for luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein — the ringleader who killed himself while in custody before his trial in 2019.

Maxwell's room upgrade comes at the same time as she battles with judges to get her conviction completely thrown out. Her attorney Diana Fabi Samson made the case that Epstein's plea deal from more than a decade ago also protected Maxwell.

The move also follows a new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in February that will release secret documents detailing the proceedings of a 2006 Palm Beach County grand jury that issued only one criminal prostitution-related charge against Jeffrey Epstein despite police uncovering dozens of victims.

Maxwell formerly bunked in the prison wing that is dubbed "the snake pit" where violence wasn't just common, but expected, the Daily Mail's source said. Last summer, Maxwell said she was living in fear of experiencing the infamous violence first hand when she tattled on two other inmates.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Maxwell created a ruckus when the women had a falling out after Maxwell reported the two other inmates known as "Las Cubanas" for trying to extort her. Epstein's partner in crime refused to use the shower stalls, where violent attacks are more common, and was escorted by a guard to and from her prison library job.

But even though she got the green light to reside in the prison's version of a safe haven, conditions still are nothing compared to the luxury the disgraced British socialite used to indulge in.

Southern District of New York displays a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a press conference to announce charges against them for sex trafficking. A judge has now ordered the release of names associated with the case.

A summer inspection of the women's prison by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General revealed "alarming" conditions, including inmates being served moldy or rotten food and living with "black substances" on walls and ceilings.

"We found that some inmates in the female prison lived in housing units in which water frequently leaked from ceilings and windows on or near their living spaces," the report says. "We also observed poor conditions inside communal inmate bathrooms."

Mattresses and pillows were extremely worn and hadn't been replaced "those goods are accounted for in the same sub-account as are feminine hygiene products, and in recent years the vendor prices for feminine hygiene products have significantly increased."

Inspectors also said there were "serious issues" with the food service that posed a risk to inmates' health. Rotten food was consistently served and stored in areas with rat droppings and insect infestation.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

