GH Robertson student advances to Invention Convention nationals

COVENTRY — A G.H. Robertson student who participated in the Connecticut Invention Convention has advanced to the U.S. Nationals.

G. H. Robertson School fourth and fifth graders prepared for the Connecticut Invention Convention competition this year with the help of the Challenge and Enrichment teacher, Stacey Fortin. Their task was to use the engineering design process to create a solution to a problem.

In March, students presented their ideas, invention logs and prototypes at the school. Students Natalie Zadrozny, Clara Tougas and Melissa Pascino had their inventions advance to the state semifinals.