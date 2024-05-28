Gettysburg Military Park visitor center reopens after suspicious package incident

The Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center has reopened after a report of a suspicious package shut the facility down for several hours Tuesday morning.

According to an alert posted at 11:40 a.m. on the website for the Gettysburg National Military Park, the visitor's center reopened around noon, following a police investigation.

According to a report by WGAL, the incident began when a package was reported by a staff member around 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The investigation led to a full closure of the grounds of the visitor center while crews investigated.

Police did have yet provide an update as to what the nature of the package was determined to be.

Fire police had previously shut down all access to the visitor's center located just outside of Gettysburg on the 1100 block of Baltimore Pike in Cumberland Township, Adams County, according to 911 records.

The Gettysburg National Military Park first posted about the incident at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, alerting visitors that the center would be closed due to a "facility issue."

At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday Cumberland Township Police Department put out an alert notifying the community to avoid the visitor's incident due to an "active police incident."

