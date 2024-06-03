Gettysburg man charged with impersonating law enforcement officer at popular tourist spot

A Gettysburg man was charged by police with falsely impersonated a law enforcement officer at a popular Gettysburg tourist site last month.

Jason La Barre, 53, of Gettysburg, is facing charges of impersonating a public servant after the incident that took place at Sachs Covered Bridge on May 25, 2024, according to a release by Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the release, police were called to Sachs Covered Bridge in Freedom Township around 11:31 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police made contact with three minors, 12, 13, and 15, who told officers that La Barre attempted to detain them, the release says.

According to one of the minors, they had spoken with La Barre, who was fishing, to ask him if he had caught anything. At that point, La Barre confronted the minors for "causing a disturbance."

A witness and the three minors told officers that La Barre had a "law enforcement badge" on his waistband, and La Barre had pointed to it, telling the minors that they were under arrest for "causing a disturbance and trespassing." Then, the minors said, La Barre had "mandated that the juveniles present their fishing license to him," according to the release.

Upon investigation by police, it was found the juveniles had no fishing equipment, were not fishing, and were not breaking any laws while visiting the bridge, the release said.

State police later made contact with La Barre at his residence and found that he was employed as a security guard, with no jurisdiction outside of his workplace.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Gettysburg PA man charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer