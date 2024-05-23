Getting on the water? Park rangers warn about life jackets, boating impaired

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousands are preparing to enjoy Colorado lakes and reservoirs over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and officials are encouraging visitors to follow safety guidelines and boating regulations.

FOX31 rode along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s boat patrol on Wednesday as rangers prepared for the expected crowds.

“We’ve already got our boats on the water before we even open to the public,” Tyler Hall said.

A major concern at lakes and reservoirs across Colorado is boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Your level of intoxication, you can feel it a lot more if you’re on the water,” Hall said.

Sail boat on Chatfield Reservoir

Boaters should be aware of the consequences of operating a watercraft while impaired.

“It’s the same effectively as a DUI. You can be arrested for it and it’s something we’re out there enforcing,” Hall said.

Another safety concern is Colorado’s shifting weather conditions. Swimmers, kayakers and boaters should always check weather reports and be prepared to take shelter.

“The biggest thing I see is people out on paddleboards or kayaks, they have life jackets with them, but they’re not wearing it because they’re having fun in the sun. When you see those dark clouds rolling over the mountains, go ahead and just throw that life jacket on. All it can do is help you,” Hall said.

In Colorado, children aged 13 and under are required to wear a life jacket. There should be one life jacket for every person on board, as well as a throwable life ring and fire extinguisher. Boats must be registered.

Visit CPW’s website for more information about safe boating.

