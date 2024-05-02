Getting rid of the county line ballot will advance New Jersey politics

Elko County, NV 2018 Democratic primary ballot, left, and Sussex County, DE 2018 Democratic primary ballot, right, are examples of a block design and how it would look if Rep. Andy Kim prevails in his lawsuit.

Regarding "County line is gone for good," NorthJersey.com, April 18:

New Jersey was the last bastion of the county line in America. The world of politics is evolving, and New Jersey is being dragged into the future, squawking like an unruly 3-year old. Even the court system is recognizing this.

The cries of insufficient time have been debunked by the printers. The cries of needing time to educate voters do not ring true. We are not as dumb as the Democratic leadership thinks.

Peter J. Peirano

Ridgewood

