Getting Ready: York’s citizen scientists tackle climate impact

York Ready for Climate Action is an “organization dedicated to increasing awareness of the causes and effects of climate change.”

Regarding causes, YRCA is helping York meet its climate goals of reduced emissions by helping residents understand how they can afford and navigate energy-efficient technologies at home and on the road. We hope you’ll reach out to our Energy Coaches via our website.

Addressing the effects of climate change is just as important, but unless we are paying attention, it can be easy to miss the signs that are actually all around us. Have you heard of the boiling frog syndrome? The essence of the syndrome is that a frog will stay in water that is gently increasing in temperature until it is too hot to get out. Similarly, when our living conditions deteriorate gradually, we adapt to these conditions instead of getting rid of them, until we are no longer strong enough to escape.

Have you noticed the number of strong winter storms we’ve experienced lately? Have you seen the way our beach walks and coastlines are eroding? Or the way tons of rocks have been thrown up across Long Sands Road into the yards of homes and businesses? What else have you noticed? The more we pay attention, the more we are likely to see.

And now, the Maine Geological Survey is making it easier for each of us to contribute to understanding the changes by becoming a citizen scientist, also known as a community scientist.

Maine Marine Geologist Peter Slovinsky says that “understating how climate change is impacting your own backyard is so important ... We really depend on citizen-based monitoring programs to understand everything from how beaches are impacted by storms, to how water quality at swimming beaches varies over the year, to a variety of other citizen-science led initiatives.”

One of the opportunities listed on the Maine Geological Survey site is through the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

“Sea levels are rising causing us to experience more flooding along our coastlines. The goal of this project is to help coastal communities gather data to understand their unique flooding impacts and begin to identify priorities for building resilience.”

As a part of this project, citizens are invited to “make and share observations of high water or evidence of high water along the coastline and share your opinions about the impacts you’re observing. Observations are particularly helpful when coastal storms or unusually high astronomical tides are predicted.” You can find out more on the Maine.gov website.

The Downeast Institute (DEI) is also looking for assistance from citizen scientists. “The dynamics of a changing ocean and climate, the necessity for sustainable uses of marine resources, and opportunities for restoration ecology all position Downeast Institute for innovative leadership and collaboration in its core work of applied marine research.” Check out downeastinstitute.org.

There are countless ways to be involved and aid in our growing understanding of how our changing climate impacts our lives and environments right at home. Citizen science is an opportunity for everyday people of all ages to collaborate with professional scientists so that we can all avoid being the frog in warming water. We hope you’ll jump in!

One final note: Congratulations and many thanks to our York High School Eco Club members for their success in getting the plastic straws and utensils ban passed, making York the first town in Maine to achieve such a goal. They are a great example of citizen scientists!

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Getting Ready: York’s citizen scientists tackle climate impact