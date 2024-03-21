Getting lit: Fiber, cybersecurity week on tap for Brownsville

Mar. 20—Only have a minute? Listen instead

In celebration of the city of Brownsville's partnership with internet service provider Lit Fiber to bring high-speed internet to city residents, Brownsville leaders are hosting three days of educational, informational seminars March 26-28 during what's been dubbed BTX Fiber Network & Cybersecurity Week.

The city said the partnership with Lit Fiber, which started in Medina, Ohio, marks a major step forward in providing high-quality internet service to residents and businesses. The seminars will feature lunchtime presentations and panel discussions while presenting an opportunity to learn details about Lit Fiber's municipal fiber network.

The first seminar, on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1312 E. Adams St., is a "lunch and learn" presented by the city and CloudStrike, an Austin-based cybersecurity technology company. The seminar is titled "Stopping Modern Attacks: Extending Abnormal Security and Email Security." CloudStrike and the city's Information Technology Department will lead the presentation and discussion.

March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the ribbon cutting and open house for the recently completed Lit Fiber Demo Center at 744 E. Levee St. It will also feature a panel discussion on the way Lit Fiber's new service will benefit residents and businesses, and how it has done so elsewhere, according to the city. Food and beverages will be served.

A lunch-and-learn on March 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce. The business seminar will cover how to create a "compelling brand," define a company's audience, convert customers and build loyalty.

"This seminar is crucial for entrepreneurs aiming for growth through effective marketing strategies," the city said.

Jorge Cardenas, the city's director of information technology and co-host of the seminars, said BTX Fiber Network & Cybersecurity Week reflects Brownsville's dedication to creating a "digitally inclusive community supported by a robust internet infrastructure."

"Through educational sessions, interactive discussions, and the ribbon cutting of the Lit Fiber Demo Center, Brownsville is not just enhancing its digital landscape but also setting a precedent for cities nationwide to follow in the pursuit of universal internet access and cybersecurity awareness," he said.

City Manager Helen Ramirez said the partnership between the city and Lit Fiber is not only about providing internet service.

"It's about revolutionizing the way our students learn, our businesses operate and our community connects on a global scale," she said. "This collaboration will enhance e-commerce capabilities, elevate educational and healthcare opportunities and ensure our city continues to thrive in the digital age. We are excited to embark on this journey together, elevating Brownsville to new heights of global connection and success."

The seminars are open to all residents and business owners in the Rio Grande Valley. Register online at qr.link/K3MjY0 for March 26, qr.codes/4OV0a7 for March 27 and qr.codes/7rUcdy for March 28.