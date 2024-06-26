‘Getting justice for these children’: Baird mother of teen killed in wreck speaks out after new charges against accused drunk driver post

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Charges of Aggravated Assault and Intoxicated Manslaughter have been filed on the driver of the vehicle involved in a May crash which took the lives of three Baird teens.

In the early morning hours of May, 5, two vehicles collided at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Payton Road in Baird. That crash took the lives of 18-year-olds Layni Potter and 18-year-old Madi Buchanan, and 16-year-old Ryan Bilby when their vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Ashlie Haynes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) took the lead the crash investigation, and recently came out with new charges against the driver of the pickup truck, Haynes.

Initially Haynes, was charged with DWI and was released on bond shortly after the wreck. However, investigators for Texas DPS filed new charges against Haynes on Tuesday, which include three counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and two counts of Aggravated Assault. The two counts of assault were for the other two passengers in the teenagers’ vehicle.

In the state of Texas, an Intoxicated Manslaughter charge is classified as a second degree felony and can carry a penalty of between 2 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

After the loss, the entire community of Baird seemed to band together to help each other cope with the loss. Baird ISD brought in grief counselors from Region 14 for not only students but for anyone struggling with the loss, and a candlelight vigil was held by members of the community for the killed teens.

Currently, there stands a memorial at the crash site. The memorial features crosses and other precious items. Ashley Rudder, Ryan’s mother, described her feelings when she heard that Haynes had been arrested on new charges.

“I finally have some acceptance going on right now, because we’ve been all patiently waiting for the investigation to wrap up so that we could see charges against this lady that killed three beautiful souls… Three babies,” Rudder told KTAB/KRBC.

Despite a supportive community and outreach efforts, the families of the teenagers still suffer. Rudder continued, “It wasn’t just three families. Communities were involved. We went through all three of the children’s birthdays now. Last week being Ryan’s 17th birthday, and everybody has stepped up and honored our children, and they continue to honor them every day, and nobody has stopped praying for justice, and we just appreciate everybody and for getting justice for these children.”

Investigators from Texas DPS also found that the driver of the truck had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12 the night of the crash and was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Had Haynes been traveling at the posted 40 mph speed limit along that road, Texas DPS said it was likely that the crash would never have happened.

