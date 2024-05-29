'Getting better': Brian Battie's condition improves, could face paralysis, court records say

Auburn football running back Brian Battie continues to recover from injuries he received during a May 18 Sarasota shooting, but he may face permanent paralysis, according to court records.

Darryl Bernard Brookins Jr. was arrested as the suspect in the Tallywood Centre Plaza parking lot shooting on May 22. Tommie Battie IV and Brian Battie were in the parking lot of Hookah Lounge Marrakech when the shooting occurred at 3:30 a.m. Tommie Battie, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Brian Battie, 22, was taken to a local hospital where he has remained in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. Court records said that he faces “the prognosis of permanent paralysis if he survives.”

Brookins arrest affidavit: Tommie and Brian Battie involved in gunfight with suspect

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze gave a brief update on Battie at a SEC spring meeting on Tuesday: "He's getting better," Freeze said. "In honor of the family, I don't want to go into too many things, but they appreciate all the prayers, for sure. It's been a difficult time for the whole family, but he seems to be getting better each day."

Video footage from surrounding businesses showed Brookins leaning against the window of the business, as Tommie IV and Brian Battie walked toward him. Brookins is then seen immediately drawing a firearm and began shooting at the brothers. Both Tommie IV and Brian Battie returned gunfire. Brian Battie can be seen falling to the ground, while his brother fell to the ground shortly after.

The two victims are the cousins of Sarasota City Commissioner Kyle Scott Battie, who released a statement late last week.

“We are profoundly grateful to (Sarasota County) Sheriff Hoffman, his team, and their law enforcement partners for their swift investigation and commitment to seeking justice. Out of respect for the legal process., I will not be making any further comment on the matter until the appropriate time. Thank you for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Brookins currently has two pending felony charges in Manatee County for sexual battery. He has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility and has a criminal arraignment hearing on July 3.

Contributing: Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Auburn RB Brian Battie could face permanent paralysis, court records say