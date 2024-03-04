GetGo offering major gas discount for start of daylight saving time
GetGo is offering a gas discount for myPerks Pay members to celebrate the start of daylight saving time.
From March 7 through March 10, myPerks Pay members will get a 50-cent discount per gallon on all fuel grades while supplies last.
The discount applies to any fuel purchase made with myPerks Pay Direct, the myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card and AdvantagePay.
Customers can sign up for myPerks Pay Direct or apply for the credit card here.
