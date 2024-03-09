Getaway weekend in your future? Try this 5 iconic road trips along the East Coast

Planning your next adventure doesn't have to involve booking a flight.

Instead, gas up the car and take the family on a road trip.

According to Wealth of Geeks, a website that publishes content about money and pop culture, road trips offer families an exciting adventure that includes an inexpensive way to vacation.

Additional factors like exploring new places with scenic views, stunning coasts, epic mountains, music and bourbon trails determine placement on the list of the most iconic road trips in every state.

And these iconic road trips from the tri-state area like New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and neighboring states such as Delaware and Connecticut offer enormous thrills that will inspire your next holiday.

Here are the towns:

Connecticut: Lisbon to North Woodstock

This 32-mile road trip has a National Scenic Byway State Route 169 is perfect for a day trip or staycation. Leave the crowds behind and explore small, quaint New England towns and countryside. Particularly beautiful in the fall, explore The Quinebaug and Shetucket River Valley National Heritage Corridor, Mashamoquet Brook State Park, and historical museums in Canterbury, Brooklyn, and Woodstock, says WealthofGeeks.

Delaware: New Castle to Fenwick Island

Explore the entire length of the state on this 100-mile road trip. In New Castle, hop on the Bayshore Byway, a scenic two-lane road that hugs the Delaware River and Bay. Stop in historic Dover and explore the tranquil small towns far away from the interstate. At the end of the byway, take Highway One to beloved shore towns Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beach, says WealthofGeeks.

New Jersey: Englewood Cliffs to the Delaware Water Gap

The Garden State has a wide range of destinations filled with natural beauty. While traveling I-80, this 75-mile road trip hugs the Manhattan Skyline views in Englewood Cliffs. Stop at Paterson State Falls National Historical Park to see the 77-ft. waterfall that Alexander Hamilton used to launch the country’s first industrial city. Enjoy a relaxing and quiet getaway at one of the many Bed and Breakfasts in Sussex County, says WealthofGreeks.

New York: Albany to Niagara Falls

Take a week-long road trip covering the length of the Empire State along I-90 West on this 303-mile road trip. Start in the state capital to experience America's Main Street before visiting quaint towns and farms on your way to Syracuse. It's a large city and college town in one chock full of museums, shops, amusement parks, and a zoo. Next up is family-friendly Rochester with The Strong National Museum of Play and boat rides on the Erie Canal. Continue your road trip by driving along Lake Ontario to witness where the lake meets the Niagara River. Enjoy a day exploring Niagara Falls, one of the most famous waterfalls in the world, says WealthofGreeks.

Pennsylvania: Jim Thorpe to Milford

For over 100 years, the Pocono Mountains have attracted visitors to their quiet beauty and outdoor adventures. The small towns along Route 209 are known for their seasonal celebrations, historical sites, and family-friendly activities. This 137-mile road trip starts in Jim Thorpe, dubbed America’s Switzerland for its international architecture. Whether you’re an advanced hiker, train fanatic, biker, or white water rafter, it's a great place to kick off your vacation. Next, enjoy Stroudsburg’s downtown as you make your way to The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area. This 70,000-acre park offers endless outdoor adventures and stunning views of the Delaware River Valley. Dingman’s Falls, right off US-209, is a must-do stop even if you’re short on time. End in Milford to tour their historical sites and Raymondskill Falls, the largest waterfall in the state, says WealthofGreeks.

