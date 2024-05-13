Getaway driver found guilty of attempted murder in Clinton Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been found guilty for his role in a July 2021 shooting that he carried out with his twin brother, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

52-year-old Luis Martinez of Buffalo was convicted. He, along with brother Jose Martinez, were kicked out of the bar, located on the 1200 block of Clinton for fighting just after midnight on July 3, 2021. A short time later, they came back and Jose Martinez shot at several people standing outside, hitting one of them. They fled in a pickup truck, which was being driven by Luis Martinez.

The injured woman was taken to ECMC, where she was treated for three gunshot wounds to her lower body.

Jose Martinez previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder in September 2022 and is currently serving a 10-year sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Luis Martinez was convicted of one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 17.

