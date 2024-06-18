Gervais recall election: Voters to decide fate of mayor, 3 councilors

Voters in Gervais were deciding in Tuesday's special election if they want to recall most of the City Council.

This story will be updated after 8 p.m. when the first election returns are posted.

Gervais residents are voting on whether to recall Mayor Annie Gilland and city councilors John Harvey, Michael Gregory and Robb Ladd.

The petitioners to recall the four cite tens of thousands of dollars spent on attorneys and trying to change the charter as evidence they say shows the mayor and councilors overstepped their authority and are trying to consolidate power.

Gilland was elected mayor in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022, She and the targeted councilors say they have been working to fix issues they inherited from previous administrations.

The June 18 recall election is the second in a year in Gervais. Councilors Mickey Wagner and Pamela Foreman were recalled in June 2023.

The term for Gregory, who was elected in 2020, also runs through the end of the year.

Harvey’s term runs through 2026.

If all four are recalled, the remaining city councilors would be Ramon and Baltazore (Jr.) Gonzalez, who was reelected in 2020.

If three or four of the people are recalled, Marion County commissioners would appoint enough councilors to get the council back to four members.

If one or two people are recalled, the remaining City Council would appoint the rest of the five-member council and mayor.

