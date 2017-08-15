Gert becomes the second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean

HeresJohnny: Antifa is mostly street people in certain cities who take advantage of a opportunity to riot, but another core group are people who are paid to go "protest". Those are the ones with the masks on to conceal their identity [because they go from place to place to "protest"]. They attract some locals though so it makes them look organic, but it is a mostly paid group who drive from place to place and cause trouble. Another obvious clue to this, is they were throwing bricks at people at Charlottesville and they all had pepper spray with them - thats the antifa MO for "weapons", that and flag poles. The media has been giving this group a complete pass for nearly two years now. They also showed up at Trump rallies constantly and assaulted people/attempted to provoke fights [which the media would blame on Trump, and they did do that]. There most likely is a heavy DNC hand in their funding and thats why the Democrats dont want to condemn this group, they are doing their dirty work for them.