Gerry Feld: The North star Act is shameful

Just when you think the liberal left legislature can't do much more to destroy the State of Minnesota they continually prove us totally wrong. As the 2024 session of the state legislature convened, Representative Sandra Weist DFL from New Brighton and Senator Omar Fateh DFL from Minneapolis introduced “Bill SF-2724, The North Star Act,” which would make Minnesota the thirteenth Sanctuary State in the United States.

A news release from the North Star Alliance says the way the system is set up now leads to racial profiling leading to unwarranted detentions, deportations, perpetuating mistrust among citizens and non-citizens alike. Many have been robbed of their dignity and their right to live their lives free of fear. This bill seeks to remedy these injustices by restoring safety, trust and respect to our communities.

This bill is just an expansion to the bill Governor Walz signed last year allowing state drivers license to be issued to anyone regardless of their immigration status.

Thankfully SF-2724 has been met by strong opposition from Republicans and some Democrats, fearing what its passing could mean for our state. Opponents to the bill argue it will prohibit Minnesota law enforcement from joining forces with federal immigration officials so that ICE detainers, transfer requests, and 287 (g) agreements are ignored.

The 287 (g) agreement, “Allows ICE through delegation of specified Immigration officers duties to enhance collaboration with state and local law enforcement partners to protect the homeland through arrest and removal of non-citizens who undermine the safety of our nation's communities and the integrity of U.S. Immigration laws.”

But I'm sure Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott was excited to hear the news. If the law passes, it will give him another stopping point for his bus caravans delivering illegal immigrants to another sanctuary state that made the willing decision to provide for them. Of course, like New York, they will be dropped off at predetermined unloading points most likely in downtown St. Paul or Minneapolis. From there they will be left to wander about with no place to stay. So that means downtown hotels, sporting venues or school facilities may be turned into shelters.

Of course, to advocates of this bill, it doesn't matter who these people are, where they come from, or what their motives for coming to this country are. Naturally, it won't take long before we see Mayor Frey of Minneapolis and Mayor Carter of St. Paul, both staunch liberal democrats, standing on the steps of the State Capital demanding state and federal assistance for their beleaguered cities from their friends Democrat Governor Walz and Democrat President Biden. They will cry out their cities finances have been exhausted attempting to pay for housing, health care, schooling, food and clothing for the migrant problem that continues exploding on their doorsteps. A quick reminder for all Minnesotans, if SF-2724 is passed we will begin seeing vast numbers of illegal migrants from the north as well as the southern borders. Obviously, President Biden will turn a blind eye to their pleas as he does not agree there's a problem, he merely sees potential democrat voters looking for work.

In the state of Minnesota, you can bet your tax-paying dollar if there's a surplus in the state treasury it will be quickly depleted bailing out bankrupt cities, forcing the legislature to demand a major tax increase.

Senator Fateh, co-author of the bill writes, “Minnesota has a long history of welcoming new Americans to our communities and our state is better off because of it.”

What Senator Fateh forgets is those new Americans our state happily welcomed in the past arrived at our shores legally following our nation's immigration laws, waiting for their turn to become American citizens. They did it the proper way, proving they can be law-abiding citizens, that never need to look over their shoulders fearing arrest or deportation.

Senator Fateh's long history of antagonism toward law enforcement makes this law a perfect fit for him. However, for those of us believing in law and order while supporting our brave police officers this law is shameful.

— This is the opinion of Gerry Feld, whose column is published the second Sunday of the month. He writes about issues from a conservative perspective and is a published novelist.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Gerry Feld: The North star Act is shameful