Germany's state governments look to trim public radio programming

Heike Raab, Representative of Rhineland-Palatinate to the Federal Government, speaks in the German Bundesrat during a session. Germany's state-level governments want the public broadcasting system to cut the number of radio programmes as part of a broader reform aimed at making the system more cost-efficient. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany's state-level governments want the public broadcasting system to cut the number of radio programmes as part of a broader reform aimed at making the system more cost-efficient.

The coordinator of Germany's Broadcasting Commission of the Federal States, Heike Raab, told dpa that there have also been discussions about consolidating special-interest public television channels and limiting the number of smartphone apps operated by the public broadcasters.

In Germany, public broadcasting is funded by a fee charged to households and is governed under a treaty between all 16 German states.

The broadcasting commission, controlled by the states, determines the general structure of public broadcasting in the country, although the broadcasters themselves operate with journalistic independence and control the content of their programming.

"We will reduce the number of radio programmes," Raab told dpa, although he did not specifically name any targetted reductions.

The commission plans to present recommendations to Germany's 16 state premiers in October.

Recently, the regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk announced that it was planning to have fewer than the current six radio programs in the long term.

The cost-savings push comes amid controversy over efforts to raise the monthly mandatory household contributions from €18.36 to €18.94 ($19.72 to $20.24), which some state leaders oppose.

Raab said the commission is looking to redefine the mandates for some public broadcasters, eliminate some redundant programming and encourage more cooperation with educational and cultural institutions.

"We are strengthening everything relating to cooperation and efficiency," he said.