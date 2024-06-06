Germany's Scholz supports deporting criminals from Syria, Afghanistan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a government statement on the "current security situation" in a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to allow the deportation of serious criminals to Afghanistan and Syria again, he told the Bundestag on Thursday.

"Such criminals should be deported - even if they come from Syria and Afghanistan," he said. "Serious criminals and terrorist threats have no place here."

The chancellor did not explain exactly how he intends to make this possible, but he said the Interior Ministry was working on the practical implementation and was already in talks with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries.

His comments come after a recent stabbing attack in the south-western city of Mannheim. At a rally organized by the anti-Islam movement Pax Europa, an Afghan injured several people, including a police officer who later died.

The attack triggered a debate about easing the current ban on deportations to Afghanistan.

Scholz also said that the glorification and celebration of terrorist offences would no longer be tolerated.

"That is why we will tighten our deportation regulations so that a serious interest in deportation arises from the creation of terrorist offences," Scholz said.

"Anyone who glorifies terrorism is against all our values and should be deported."