Germany's Scholz sees 'sign of hope' from Israeli hostage rescue

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has described the release of four Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip on Saturday as an "important sign of hope."

Writing on X, he said this was "especially true for the many families in Israel who continue to fear for their loved ones.

"Four hostages are now free. Hamas must finally release all hostages. The war must end," he said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli special forces rescued four hostages in broad daylight from two locations in the centre of the Gaza Strip.

Andrey Kozlov (C), 27, one of the four Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival on 7 October, arrives by a helicopter at the Sheba Medical center in Ramat Gan. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had rescued four Israeli hostages in a "complex special daytime operation" in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

