Germany's Scholz meets China's Xi in Beijing for talks

On the final day of a three-day trip to China, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met with President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss economic cooperation and geopolitical flashpoints.

In a brief statement before their meeting, Scholz addressed the Ukraine war, climate protection and trade ties.

Scholz said he would emphasize to Xi, who has friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Moscow's war against Ukraine negatively impacts not only Europe, but the world.

The West accuses China of supplying Russia with goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, thereby supporting the Russian war economy.

"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and Russia's armament have a very significant negative impact on security in Europe," he said to Xi.

The effects of the war "directly" affect core European interests, said Scholz.

"Indirectly, they damage the entire international order, because they violate a principle of the United Nations Charter: the principle of the inviolability of state borders."

"I would like to discuss with you today how we can contribute more to a just peace in Ukraine," Scholz said.

He also called for called for closer cooperation with China on climate protection.

"Both of our countries have a responsibility to protect global public goods," Scholz said.

He also advocated a rules-based trading system, as embodied by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Xi called for close cooperation between the two countries.

"Together we can breathe more stability and security into the world," said Xi, according to an official translation.

"As long as we stick to the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground despite differences and learning from each other, bilateral relations can continue to develop stably."

Xi said that a "new era of turbulence and upheaval" had begun, in which the risks for all of humanity would increase.

"To resolve these issues, it is essential that co-operation between the major powers gains the upper hand."

Scholz, who is also planning to meet Chinese premier Li Qiang, is also expected to bring up the simmering Taiwan conflict.

There are fears that China will attack Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly threatened an invasion.

Scholz said he will warn Xi against providing military support for Russia. China is considered Moscow's most important ally and suspected of supplying the country with goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, potentially strengthening Russia in its ongoing war on Ukraine.

Scholz began his trip to China, the chancellor's second since taking office in 2021, with a visit to Chongqing, the world's largest city, followed by a stop in Shanghai where he met representatives from German businesses and the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad in Shanghai to discuss the problems companies are facing in China.

Some of the 5,000 or so German companies that are operating in China have complained about facing disadvantages compared to their Chinese competitors, more difficult market access and legal uncertainties.

China's reception of Scholz and several business leaders from Europe's largest economy comes as the EU mulls punitive tariffs to protect the bloc's manufacturers from more affordable imported Chinese electric cars.

The German chancellor is accompanied by a dozen chief executives, among them the bosses of car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and BMW, as well as the chemical company BASF. Volkswagen, Europe's largest car manufacturer, is not represented this time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the State Guest House. Michael Kappeler/dpa

