Germany's Scholz to meet Macron and Tusk in Berlin to discuss Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaks during a joint press conference with President of the Philippines Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos Jr., at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin on Friday, amidst growing Franco-German differences on Ukraine policy.

The news portal Politico first reported the meeting early on Wednesday. Sources in government circles confirmed the story to dpa.

It is the first meeting of the so-called Weimar Triangle at top level since June last year.

The talks are taking place almost three weeks after around 20 heads of government gathered in Paris to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. The conference ended in fervent disagreement about the possibility of deploying troops to the war zone.

The Weimar Triangle dialogue group was founded in August 1991 by the then Foreign Ministers Hans-Dietrich Genscher, Roland Dumas and Krzysztof Skubiszewski in Weimar, Germany.

The format initially sought to bring Poland and other Eastern European states closer to the European Union and NATO. While that has since become less of a concern, the meetings resumed frequency after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over two years ago.

The three met in February 2022 and then again on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February 2023.