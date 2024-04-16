Germany's Scholz and China's President Xi call for closer cooperation

At the start of his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for close cooperation between the two countries.

"Together we can breathe more stability and security into the world," said Xi, according to an official translation.

"As long as we stick to the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground despite differences and learning from each other, bilateral relations can continue to develop stably."

Xi said that a "new era of turbulence and upheaval" had begun, in which the risks for all of humanity would increase.

"To resolve these issues, it is essential that co-operation between the major powers gains the upper hand."

Scholz addressed the Ukraine war, climate protection and economic cooperation in his brief statement at the beginning of the talks. He emphasised that Russia's war against Ukraine and the country's nuclear arsenal would have a significant negative impact on security in Europe.

"They directly affect our core interests. Indirectly, they damage the entire international order, because they violate a principle of the United Nations Charter, the principle of the inviolability of state borders."

"I would like to discuss with you today how we can contribute more to a just peace in Ukraine."

Scholz called for closer cooperation with China on climate protection.

"Both of our countries have a responsibility to protect global public goods," Scholz said. He also advocated a rules-based trading system, as embodied by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the State Guest House. Michael Kappeler/dpa

