Germany's Scholz: China must play bigger role in poorer nations' debt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to Beijing about China's role in helping poor countries with their debt burdens.

"It is clear that China, as one of the largest creditors, must play a greater role overall in order to reduce the debt burden of the poorest countries in the long term," said Scholz during a speech at the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.

Scholz also called for developing countries to engage more in possible Ukraine peace negotiations.

"The more countries like China, Brazil, India and many others say to Russia: 'Enough! This war must end, Russia must withdraw its troops,' the greater the chance of peace will be in the near future," Scholz said.

This would raise chances that efforts such as the planned Ukraine negotiations in Switzerland in June will bring peace closer, he added.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Miranda Murray and Andrey Sychev, editing by Rachel More)