Germany's Scholz begins visit to China in city of over 30 million

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards a plane from the air force's airborne unit to travel to China. It is the Chancellor's second trip to China since taking office. Scholz will be in China for three full days, visiting three cities: Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing. Michael Kappeler/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz begins his three-day visit to China on Sunday in the metropolis of Chongqing, which is home to some 32 million inhabitants.

Scholz plans to visit a Bosch hydrogen drive production facility and talk to students about urban planning.

Scholz's programme also includes a meeting with the regional Communist Party secretary, Yuan Jiajun, and a boat trip on the Yangtze.

On Monday, his visit is expected to continue on to the economic and financial centre of Shanghai and on Tuesday to Beijing for political talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The German chancellor is accompanied by a dozen top managers. Among them are the chief executives of the car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and BMW as well as the chemical company BASF. Volkswagen, Europe's largest car manufacturer, is not taking part this time.

In Beijing, Scholz is also expected tobe supported by Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, Transport Minister Volker Wissing and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.

This is the Scholz's second trip to China since taking office in December 2021. His inaugural visit in November 2022 was only a day trip due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This time, he is taking three days - more than ever before for a single country on a single trip.