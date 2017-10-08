Germany's Pauline Schaefer wins world balance beam title

Pauline Schaefer, of Germany, performs her gold medal-winning routine on the women's balance beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Germany's Pauline Schaefer won the balance beam title Sunday in the world gymnastics championhips.

American Morgan Hurd, the all-around winner Friday night, was second.

Japan's Mai Murakami took the women's floor exercise, edging Jade Carey of the United States.

Japan's Kenzo Shirai took the men's vault by a thousandth of a point over Ukraine's Igor Radivilov. Shirai won the floor exercise Saturday.

Jingyuan Zou of China narrowly edge Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine on the parallel bars, and Tin Srbic of Croatia topped Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands on the horizontal bar.