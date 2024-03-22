Germany's Nagelsmann says Neuer will be No.1 at Euros despite injury

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is still planning on Manuel Neuer as number one goalkeeper for the European Championship, even though the Bayern Munich captain has been ruled out of friendly matches against France and the Netherlands.

"The decision doesn't change because of a torn muscle fibre," Nagelsmann told a news conference in Lyon on Friday ahead of Saturday's clash with France.

"It's only a minor injury, he won't be out for eight months."

The 37-year-old Neuer was due to make his Germany comeback in Lyon having broken his leg after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, he injured his thigh in training and will also miss Tuesday's home game with the Dutch.

Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona will now play at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon and in Frankfurt.

"I'm glad that we have two world-class goalkeepers. Marc has the chance right now," added Nagelsmann.

Neuer, a 2014 world champion, now only has friendlies against Ukraine and Greece in June before the home Euros begin on June 14.