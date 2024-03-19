Germany's hard-left Die Linke launches EU parliament campaign

Martin Schirdewan, Chairman of Germany's left party (Die Linke), presents his party's election campaign at the Babylon cinema. Germany's hard-left Die Linke opposition party has placed social justice at the centre of its campaign for elections to the European Parliament in June. Hannes P Albert/dpa

Germany's hard-left Die Linke opposition party has placed social justice at the centre of its campaign for elections to the European Parliament in June.

Specific demands include capping prices for food and rent and raising minimum pay in Germany to €15 ($16.30) and hour, Die Linke head Martin Schirdewan said at the launch in Berlin on Tuesday.

He predicted June 6-9 would be a watershed election. "Let's not leave Europe to the rich and the right wing. Let's get it back," Schirdewan said.

Die Linke currently holds five seats in the EU parliament and is hoping to retain them. For that it needs around 5% of the German vote nationwide.

Schirdewan is campaigning alongside Carola Rackete, who gained renown in and outside Germany as the skipper of a migrant rescue vessel on the Mediterranean Sea who clashed with Italian authorities in 2019.

Ates Gürpinar, manager for the party at the federal level, made clear at the launch that the party did not accept donations from companies and so had a small budget.

It would make use of billboards, 2 million flyers and digital campaigns, with the involvement of many supporters to get its message across.

