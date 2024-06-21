Germany's Habeck won't meet Chinese Premier Li during visit

Robert Habeck, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks to journalists during a visit to China. Habeck has arrived in China as part of a trip to East Asia. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck will not meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday during his visit to Beijing as initially hoped.

Habeck, who travelled from South Korea to China on Friday, said he is still scheduled to meet "a whole series of cabinet colleagues" on Saturday before departing the Chinese capital for Shanghai.

Habeck said he has a relationship with Li dating back to Habeck's time as a politician in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, so there is "a history we can build on."

The appointment with Li was "not feasible in the morning before departure," according to Habeck's ministry.

Robert Habeck (C), German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, walks through a traditional Chinese hutong district with a guide during a visit to China. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa