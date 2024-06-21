Germany's Habeck won't meet Chinese Premier Li during visit
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck will not meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday during his visit to Beijing as initially hoped.
Habeck, who travelled from South Korea to China on Friday, said he is still scheduled to meet "a whole series of cabinet colleagues" on Saturday before departing the Chinese capital for Shanghai.
Habeck said he has a relationship with Li dating back to Habeck's time as a politician in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, so there is "a history we can build on."
The appointment with Li was "not feasible in the morning before departure," according to Habeck's ministry.