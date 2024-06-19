Germany's Habeck sets off on East Asia trip - first stop South Korea

Robert Habeck, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, pictured at the Ukraine conference. The international reconstruction conference for Ukraine will take place in Berlin on June 11 and 12. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck sets off on a trip to East Asia on Wednesday.

His first destination is South Korea, where the Economy Minister wants to meet representatives from politics and business. The Green politician will be accompanied by a business delegation and members of the Bundestag.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs says South Korea is Germany's second most important market in Asia with goods exports - mainly of cars and car parts - worth around €20 billion ($21.5 billion).

South Korea, for its part, is an important producer of information and communication technology.

Tensions on the border with communist-ruled North Korea are rising once again. Habeck plans to travel on to China on Friday.