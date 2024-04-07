Germany's far-right AfD gets almost half of its funding by the state

A banner with the AfD logo and the words "Havelland" hangs in the Wiesenhalle at the state party conference of the AfD Brandenburg. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has been classified as suspected right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence agency, receives almost 50% of its funding from state coffers, according to new figures.

In 2022, public funding accounted for almost 45% of the AfD's total income, compared to just under 30% for the Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to party accounts published by the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament.

This means that the AfD receives the highest proportion of public funding among all parties represented in the Bundestag.

In absolute terms, the AfD received the lowest level of state funding of all parties in 2022, at €10.4 million ($11.3 million). However, mainly due to very low income from membership fees of around €3.8 million, this amounted to a 44.9% share of total income.

By comparison, the Social Democrats received around €47.7 million in state funding. However, this only accounted for 29.8% of its total income, with membership fees of €54.5 million accounting for 34% of the party's income.

The AfD was founded in 2013 as a primarily Eurosceptic party but has since become known for its far-right positions on immigration.

It has been riding high in the polls in recent months amid discontent over quarrelling within the three-party coalition led by Scholz, with polls suggesting it might emerge the strongest force in three state elections in eastern Germany later this year.

It is also profiting from increased concern among many German voters over rising numbers of immigrants seeking asylum in the country.