Germany's Baerbock stresses Berlin-Paris 'friendship' amid discord

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) and France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne (L) say goodbye after their talks. Soeren Stache/dpa

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of close ties between Berlin and Paris in the wake of recent Franco-German disagreements.

Baerbock met with her French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné in Paris on Tuesday afternoon on the heels of a trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Before heading to Paris, Baerbock said: "Deep friendship and solidarity are not expressed by always agreeing with each other. If you always agree, then something is wrong."

Her trip to the French capital is thought to be designed to send a signal of unity to Moscow following recent public discord between France and Germany.

She added: "Deep friendship is expressed above all in the fact that, even if you disagree, you continue to pull together and nothing can divide you."

She was referring to recent public disagreements between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron over strategy in the Ukraine conflict.

Scholz recently defended his line of not sending soldiers to Ukraine to help fend off the Russian invasion that began more than two years ago.

He was reacting to eyebrow-raising comments that Macron made about not ruling out the deployment of Western ground troops if needed.

Furthermore, the recent wiretapping scandal, in which Russian media published an intercepted call between senior German air force officers, has caused a stir in diplomatic circles.

Highly sensitive information was apparently discussed on a non-secure line, including British and French military details.

Some critics say Germany's security gaffe shows it cannot be trusted with foreign intelligence.

The German defence minister has said that Russia is trying to drive a wedge between Western allies.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Ambassador Stephan Steinlein (L) attend a meeting with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne (Not Pictured). Soeren Stache/dpa