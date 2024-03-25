Germany's Baerbock meets Egypt's Shoukry to talk Gaza crisis

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry (Not Pictured) at the Foreign Ministry of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Christoph Soeder/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Monday for another round of crisis talks amid the increasingly catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Baerbock has been campaigning for weeks for a humanitarian ceasefire so that the Israeli hostages still being held by the Islamist Hamas can be released and aid supplies can reach the Gaza Strip.

At the start of her almost two-day trip to the Middle East, Baerbock demanded that Israel and Hamas reach an agreement on a temporary ceasefire.

"Only an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that leads to a permanent ceasefire will keep the hope for peace alive - for Palestinians and Israelis alike," Baerbock said on Sunday.

