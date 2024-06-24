Germany's Baerbock, in Israel, calls for ways to end Gaza violence

Annalena Baerbock German Foreign Minister, speaks at the Herzliya Conference at Reichmann University in Tel Aviv. In view of growing concerns about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Baerbock is traveling to Israel for the eighth time since the Hamas attack on October 7. Hannes P Albert/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for a permanent end to the violence in the Gaza Strip and stressed that long-term security for Israel goes hand in hand with lasting security for Palestinians.

"Lasting security for all Israelis will only be possible if there is lasting security for Palestinians," she said, and vice-a-versa.

"One is not possible without the other," Baerbock told the Herzliya Security Conference in Tel Aviv. The meeting was organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) and Reichman University in Tel Aviv.

Ways had to be found to halt the violence in Gaza to create durable security, Baerbock said. This was the aim of all talks in Israel, whether with US, European or Arab partners, she said.

Referring to Germany's reacceptance into the international community after World War II, Baerbock said Germany knew how important broad and long-term international engagement was for efforts of this kind.

Turning to her Israeli audience, she said that Germany wanted to be there for Israel in the way its partners had been there for Germany at the time.

Baerbock repeated her call for the Israeli government to respect human rights and international law in its military operations in the Gaza Strip. She termed reports of the abuse of Palestinian prisoners disturbing, while also demanding that Hamas ended "this horror" and release all its hostages.

Hamas had attempted to destroy Israel's security and its legitimacy and to unleash regional escalation with the aid of its international supporters, she said.

Baerbock also going to Ramallah, Beirut

The visit was Baerbock's eighth since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. A meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz is planned in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, talks are planned in Ramallah with the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mohammed Mustafa, on the situation in the West Bank and the PA's reform efforts.

On Tuesday evening, Baerbock plans to speak with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in the country's capital Beirut.

Annalena Baerbock German Foreign Minister, speaks at the Herzliya Conference at Reichmann University in Tel Aviv. In view of growing concerns about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Baerbock is traveling to Israel for the eighth time since the Hamas attack on October 7. Hannes P Albert/dpa