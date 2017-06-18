Germany Welcomes First LGBT Mosque

German-Turkish women’s rights activist Seyran Ates has pulled off an almost impossible task of opening the first LGBT-friendly “liberal” mosque in Berlin, Germany. Muslim men and women, irrespective of their castes, creeds, nationalities and sexual orientations, can attend the mosque to pray together.

Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque is the first open-minded mosque of its kind in the country and is named after Ibn Rushd, a 12th century Andalusian Islamic scholar and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the German playwright. The mosque is located inside a Protestant church, on a busy shopping street in the immigrant neighborhood of Moabit, Berlin.

Dozens of people gathered for Friday prayers at the inauguration of the Mosque, which was led by a female American imam, Newsweek reported.

"I couldn't be more euphoric, it's a dream come true," Ates stated, ABC News reported.

Photo: Getty Images/John Macdougall

The mosque was eight-years in the making and was finally possible largely due to Ates’ efforts to find a non-divisive place for prayer for the progressive Muslims of the country.

Ates has admitted that even though most of the feedback has been “beautiful and positive,” she has received considerable threats against her dream project.

“I can take care of myself and say, ‘It is my life,’ however, I am afraid that something happens to the others,” she stated, RT reported.

Muslim women, for whom home is often the only place for worship since traditional mosques do not allow entry for them, are welcome at the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque. Even Shiites and Sunnies, two sects of the Muslim community who are often at odds with each other, are invited to share the same prayer space.

Photo: Getty Images/John Macdougall

Members of the LGBT community, which is typically frowned upon by conservative Muslims, will also have a place inside the mosque.