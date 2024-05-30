Germany set to see severe storms in coming days

A man sits on a partially covered roof, waiting for the cherry picker to deliver new tiles. After a strong wind, likely a tornado, hit Hagen, clean-up efforts continued on Thursday. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Weather forecasters in Germany warned on Thursday that expected storms in large parts of the country over the next several days could pose major dangers, including threats of flooding that may pose a "danger to life and limb."

The alerts from the German Weather Service (DWD) applied to most of southern Germany as well as significant parts of central and eastern Germany, from roughly the cities of Erfurt and Dresden southward to the Alps.

The warnings were valid from early Friday until late Sunday in some cases. The DWD said that the warnings could be extended to additional areas.

Meteorologists said a low pressure system moving from the Alps toward Poland could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms, including continuous rain in places.

Forecasts indicated there would be precipitation of between 50 and 120 milimetres within 48 hours, although some areas could see as much as 150 milimetres, making flooding more likely.

Many rivers in Germany are carrying more water than usual, and the ground is already saturated in some areas.

Heavy rains can also bring a risk of landslides, according to the DWD. Local authorities called off some outdoor events scheduled at the weekend due to the foreboding forecast.

A piece of roof tile blown off during a strong wind, likely a tornado, struck the windshield of a parked car. Clean-up work continued on Thursday. Bernd Thissen/dpa