Germany, Malaysia have role in resolving Gaza conflict, Anwar says

Germany and Malaysia must both use their influence to reach an amicable solution to the war in Gaza, despite their opposing views on the conflict, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday.

Anwar credited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being “very accommodating” in seeking to understand the position of Malaysia – a predominantly Muslim country - towards Gaza and the Islamist Hamas organization, which Kuala Lumpur refuses to recognize as a terrorist group.

“I don’t buy this propaganda,” Anwar said in an interview with dpa, adding: “We see freedom fighters. The West see terrorists.”

While it was impossible to erase history, he stressed the necessity now of working on a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“What is important is for us, for Germany to use our influence to reach an amicable resolution to the problem. What is needed now is a permanent ceasefire,” he said.

He said Palestinian "lives, their property, their dignity" must be respected.

Anwar was wrapping up a five-day trip to Germany, accompanied by his foreign, trade and entrepreneurship ministers.

A key focus was on business opportunities, with more than 700 German companies already active in the south-east Asian country, according to Anwar, including chip manufacturer Infineon.

On Monday he held talks with Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.