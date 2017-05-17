Germany makes 6 new call-ups for Confed Cup, rests stars

Coach of German national soccer team Joachim Loew approaches a press conference announcing the team for the Confederations Cup in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Loew has made six new call-ups for the Confederations Cup, opting to leave established internationals Marco Reus and Mario Gomez out.

Loew, who says he is bringing a "perspective squad" to Russia for the June 17-July 2 tournament, nominated Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl, Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt, Ajax winger Amin Younes, Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme and Hoffenheim players Kerem Demirbay and Sandro Wagner, the latter earning his first call-up at 29.

Only three members of Germany's World Cup-winning squad are included, with Loew opting to give many players a break with the main focus on defending the title next year.

The Germany coach says, however, that "we'll be as well-prepared for this tournament as if it were a World Cup or European Championship."