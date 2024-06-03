Germany hosts NATO air force training exercises

A NATO flag flies in the wind during the "National Guardian 2024" exercise as part of the "Quadriga" series of Bundeswehr exercises at the Oberlausitz military training area. Robert Michael/dpa

Some 60 fighter jets and other combat aircraft are set top participate in NATO tactical air force exercises at a German airbase from Monday.

Around 1,100 soldiers from 11 NATO countries plus Austria and Switzerland are taking part in the Tiger Meet manoeuvres in Jagel, in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

The drills are set to run until June 14.

The squadron in Jagel is also due to mark its 30th anniversary as part of the NATO manoeuvre.

The exercise aims to intensify cooperation with partner nations and share aeronautical and technical expertise, according to the German army.

Each day, the host nation issues a fictitious scenario that becomes increasingly complex as the exercise progresses, the Bundeswehr said.

The gathering is one of the largest exercises for joint air warfare operations in Europe and offers particularly valuable experience for the participating aircrews, the army added.