Germany and France want better ammunition supply for Ukraine

Germany and France want to work together to ensure a better supply of ammunition to Ukraine, as discussed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné in Paris on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two ministers spoke about possible global procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, which is facing full-scale attack by Russia.

Afterwards, there was talk from delegation sources of good and trusting discussions about how Germany and France could support Ukraine with concrete steps.

Ways to counteract attempts to destabilize Moldova were also discussed.

"United and determined: together we are strong," Baerbock wrote about the meeting on X, formerly Twitter.

Séjourné wrote: "Our two countries are fully committed to Ukraine's side and we are working together to do more and better."

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country supported the Czech initiative to procure around 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from countries outside the EU.

Before her evening talks with Séjourné, Baerbock stressed the importance of close ties between Berlin and Paris in the wake of recent Franco-German disagreements.

Baerbock was meeting with her French counterpart on the heels of a trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Before heading to Paris, Baerbock said: "Deep friendship and solidarity are not expressed by always agreeing with each other. If you always agree, then something is wrong."

Her trip to the French capital is thought to have been designed to send a signal of unity to Moscow following recent public discord between France and Germany.

She added: "Deep friendship is expressed above all in the fact that, even if you disagree, you continue to pull together and nothing can divide you."

She was referring to recent public disagreements between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron over strategy in the Ukraine conflict.

Scholz recently defended his line of not sending soldiers to Ukraine to help fend off the Russian invasion that began more than two years ago.

He was reacting to eyebrow-raising comments that Macron made about not ruling out the deployment of Western ground troops if needed.

Furthermore, a recent wiretapping scandal, in which Russian media published an intercepted call between senior German air force officers, has caused a stir in diplomatic circles.

Highly sensitive information was apparently discussed on a non-secure line, including British and French military details.

Some critics say Germany's security gaffe shows it cannot be trusted with foreign intelligence.

The German defence minister has said that Russia is trying to drive a wedge between Western allies.

